DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) is among lawmakers who introduced legislation to stop transfers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees during the coronavirus pandemic. Crow and two congresswomen from Texas are behind the End Transfers of Detained Immigrants Act.
The proposal calls to immediately prevent ICE agents from moving detainees between facilities as well as to and from federal, state and local prisons.
It’s an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The legislation also says if social distancing inside ICE facilities is not possible, individuals who are determined eligible for release should be released. Those who are most medically vulnerable would also get priority.
“In our district, we’ve seen firsthand how unnecessary detainee transfers between facilities can increase the risk of COVID-19 exposure and other communicable disease. In May, I called on the Department of Homeland Security to end this practice because of the threat it posed to the health of detainees, staff, and our community’s public health,” said Crow in a news release.
Of course! And as a taxpayer, I want to pay for all of the children in Obummers cages as well!