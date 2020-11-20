DENVER (CBS4) – The weather pattern is looking a bit more active as we move into the week of Thanksgiving. Right now we see two different weather systems in the long-range models between next Monday and Friday.

Each one should bring gusty wind and a chance for snow into the mountains, especially those located along and north of Highway 50. For Denver and the eastern plains the chance for snow will be dictated by the strength of each system.

The first Thanksgiving week weather maker will arrive sometime on Monday and the second by late Thursday into Friday. Each one will approach from the northwest which is a common direction during an episode of La Niña.

This path of travel will typically produce the most snow along and west of the Continental Divide with a little bit of spill over for the higher foothills of Clear Creek, Larimer, Boulder, Jefferson and Park counties.

In Denver, the I-25 urban corridor and on the adjacent plains we usually just see wind and a few snow showers as the cold front moves through when storms approach from the northwest. But sometimes if a jet streak is overhead we can see some banded snowfall.

While Thanksgiving travel will likely be very limited this year due to the current pandemic, if you are planning travel, pay close attention to the forecast, especially in the northern and central mountains. We will continue to fine tune our forecast and monitor these next two storm systems for any changes in strength or direction of travel.