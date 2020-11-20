DENVER (CBS4) — Because of the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins will be the final game played in front of fans at Empower Field at Mile High this season. Broncos officials informed season-ticket members of the changed in an email Friday.

The Broncos released the following statement:

“In consultation with state officials and public health experts, the Denver Broncos have made the decision that Sunday will be the final game played in front of fans at Empower Field at Mile High this season. “Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans. Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching. “Working in close partnership with the state, the Broncos are fully committed to keeping our community and team safe while doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. As we make this difficult decision, we want to recognize the dedication of our guest relations, stadium and part-time staff for safely and successfully hosting fans through our first five home games. “We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our fans during such a challenging year. It was important to us that fans have one final opportunity to attend a game on Sunday, especially with much of their planning already underway. “The Broncos look forward to welcoming back the best fans in the NFL to Empower Field at Mile High in 2021.”

Fans who purchased season-ticket packages will receive a credit to their account or may request a refund by emailing tickets@broncos.nfl.net. Fans who purchased single-game tickets to Broncos games vs. New Orleans (11/29), Buffalo (12/19 or 20) and Las Vegas (1/3) will be issued refunds through point-of-sale. Any additional questions can be directed to the Broncos’ ticket office at 720-258-3333.