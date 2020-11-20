DENVER (CBS) – The Mile High Tree is lighting up the Denver skyline this holiday season. This is the second year for the 110-foot, digital art installation, and this year it’s at 16th and Welton in Downtown Denver. Visitors will enjoy a choreographed light display to music. The Mile High Tree will be running every evening until January 2nd.
While the tree is open, strict COVID-19 precautions will be enforced. Masks will be required, and social distancing. There will be the opportunity to view the tree from inside, but capacity will be limited. And the tree will turn off at 10 p.m. to co-inside with the Home by 10 guideline that’s currently in place in Denver.
VISIT Denver is hosting the tree in its ongoing effort to help the local tourism and hospitality industry in this time of need.
“Since COVID brought the entire travel industry to an abrupt halt, we have had to focus on taking care of our convention customers and visitors, and redirected much of our efforts toward serving as an advocate for our local partners while developing programs to aid in the economic recovery of our city,” said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT Denver in a news release.
The Mile High Tree is one of hundreds of in-person and virtual holiday offerings this year. You can go to milehighholidays.com to explore what’s going on. .