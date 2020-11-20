Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly assault. The victim, Mark Austin, was assaulted near East 29th and Delgany about noon on Tuesday.
Austin, 55, died of his injuries suffered in the assault.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.