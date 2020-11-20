CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly assault. The victim, Mark Austin, was assaulted near East 29th and Delgany about noon on Tuesday.

(credit: Denver Police)

Austin, 55, died of his injuries suffered in the assault.

(credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

