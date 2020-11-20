No Fans Allowed At Denver Broncos Games Due To Surge In Coronavirus CasesSunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins will be the last time of the season fans will be in the stands, as the team does their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Titans-Ravens Preview: Look For 'Battle Of Wills' In The Run Game, Says Rich GannonThe Ravens and Titans, who are both coming off of disappointing losses, will look to control the game on the ground.

COVID In Colorado: No More Fans At Broncos Home Games After SundayBecause of the increase of COVID-19 cases, Sunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Miami Dolphins will be the final game played in front of fans at Empower Field at Mile High this season.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 11: Mike Davis Has A "Dream" Matchup Against Lions DefenseThe Panthers back hasn't been overly effective in the last few weeks but he gets a great opportunity on Sunday going against a Lions D that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

Niko Medved And CSU Agree To Extension Through 2025-2026 SeasonThe CSU Rams have reached a contract extension with men’s basketball head coach Niko Medved that will keep him in Fort Collins through the 2025-2026 season.