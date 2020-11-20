A very weak cold front pushed through Colorado on Thursday night, but it didn’t bring much with it. We did drop to the mid 50s after a very warm week spent mostly in the 70s. We will stay in the low 50s through the weekend, which is very close to our temperatures should be this time of the year.
The chance for any moisture for the Front Range has dried up, but our mountains will continue to see light snow through Saturday afternoon. The snow will be very light, and should be gone by Saturday afternoon at the latest.
Clouds clear from the Front Range through the day on Saturday and then we are left with beautiful conditions on Sunday.
Two more rounds of snow or rain are possible during Thanksgiving week. The first arrives on Monday and into Tuesday, the second on Thanksgiving night into Friday.
As of now, the first wave looks to bring just light rain or snow to Denver with the mountains picking up 3-5 inches of snow.
For more on the Thanksgiving week storms, click here.