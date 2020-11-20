DENVER (CBS4) – A storm that once looked to have so much promise for bringing significant moisture to Colorado this weekend has weakened significantly. It will still pass over the state through Saturday but the moisture it brings will be very underwhelming.

The mountains mainly west of the Continental Divide should still get some snow but any accumulation is expected to be minor. For the I-70 mountain corridor between Georgetown and Avon, the best chance for snow will be around sunrise Saturday. Total accumulation is expected to stay below 2 inches including at the ski areas.

Vail Mountain became the latest ski area in the state to open on Friday.

There are now six ski areas operating in Colorado with Purgatory expected to open on Saturday followed by Eldora on Monday and Crested Butte and Beaver Creek next Wednesday.

Although moisture has become scarce with this storm, cooler weather will definitely settle into the state. In the Denver metro area, Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs struggling to reach 50 degrees after four consecutive day in the 60s and 70s.

Most populated areas in the state will be in either 40s or 50s Friday afternoon and again on Saturday and Sunday. It will be rare temperature consistency regardless of region or elevation.

Fortunately there is another storm in the forecast for Colorado early next week. At this time, it appears likely the mountains will get snow from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning and the Denver metro area could also get light snow late Monday night. Accumulation does not look likely in metro Denver at this time.