DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado set a new record on Thursday for daily COVID-19 tests. More than 57,000 people received a test on Thursday, surpassing the record set on Wednesday of more than 55,000 tests.
In order to increase access to testing, the state is opening two free community testing sites in Douglas and Jefferson counties.
The sites will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
- Canvas Credit Union- 10000 Park Meadows Dr. Lone Tree
- Opens Nov. 21
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds– 15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Rd. Golden
- Opens Nov. 22
There are no identification or insurance requirements, and the tests are free. The state has a list of more than 50 free community testing sites across Colorado, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers.
CDPHE is also supporting mobile test sites, including a van that will service the mountain communities in and neighboring Jefferson County. People needing a test are asked to pre-register at curativetest.com/search for the following locations:
Health officials say anyone who gets a test because of symptoms or possible exposure to someone with the virus should wait in isolation/quarantine for test results. Experts say people who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for a full 14 days, even if their test comes back negative.
