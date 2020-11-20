DENVER (CBS4) – CDPHE released a new modeling report on Friday, which estimates 1 out of every 49 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19. The report found the prevalence of the virus is as high as 1 in 39 in some regions.
More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado than ever before. On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,564 hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients.
CDPHE data shows nearly 43% of hospitalizations during the week of Nov. 8 were Coloradans under the age of 60.
Week of Nov. 8 Hospitalizations by Age Group:
- 80+ – 17.04%
- 60-79 – 40.11%
- 40-59 – 26.46%
- 20-39 – 13.37%
- 0-19 – 3.01%
Colorado set a new record for daily COVID-19 tests on Thursday. In order to increase access to testing, the state is opening two free community testing sites in Douglas and Jefferson counties along with mobile testing program.
The number of confirmed cases in the state grew by 5,765 on Thursday. Coloradans age 20-29 make up about 15% of Colorado’s population, but they account for the largest case percentage of 22.59%.
RELATED: ‘We Need Everyone To Stay Home’: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Warns We’re Entering Hardest Phase
Currently, 34% of hospitals and facilities in the state anticipate a staff shortage within the next week. CDPHE updates the COVID-19 data each day at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Friday:
Testing:
- 57,018 tests conducted on Nov. 19 with 12.50% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 11.77% daily positivity rate on Nov. 19
Hospital Data:
- 1,564 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (+64)
- 159 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+14)
- 226 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+29)
- 34% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0%)
- 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (-1%)
- 14% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+0%)
- 47% Critical care ventilators in use (+0%)
- 86% of ICU Beds in use (245 available)
Case Summary:
- 188,566 cases (+5,765)
- 12,166 hospitalized (+186)
- 1,563,738 tested (+26,379)
- 2,752,718 test encounters (+57,018)
- 2,745 deaths among cases (+15)
- 2,355 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)
- 1,873 outbreaks (+20)