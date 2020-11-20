CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) –

DENVER (CBS4) – CDPHE released a new modeling report on Friday, which estimates 1 out of every 49 Coloradans is infected with COVID-19. The report found the prevalence of the virus is as high as 1 in 39 in some regions.

More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado than ever before. On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,564 hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients.

(credit: CDPHE)

CDPHE data shows nearly 43% of hospitalizations during the week of Nov. 8 were Coloradans under the age of 60.

Week of Nov. 8 Hospitalizations by Age Group:  

  • 80+ – 17.04% 
  • 60-79 – 40.11% 
  • 40-59 – 26.46% 
  • 20-39 – 13.37% 
  • 0-19 – 3.01%

Colorado set a new record for daily COVID-19 tests on Thursday. In order to increase access to testing, the state is opening two free community testing sites in Douglas and Jefferson counties along with mobile testing program.

(credit: CBS)

The number of confirmed cases in the state grew by 5,765 on Thursday.  Coloradans age 20-29 make up about 15% of Colorado’s population, but they account for the largest case percentage of 22.59%.

Currently, 34% of hospitals and facilities in the state anticipate a staff shortage within the next week. CDPHE updates the COVID-19 data each day at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov/data.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Friday:

Testing:

  • 57,018 tests conducted on Nov. 19 with 12.50% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
  • 11.77% daily positivity rate on Nov. 19

Hospital Data:

  • 1,564 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (+64)
  • 159 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+14)
  • 226 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+29)
  • 34% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+0%)
  • 1% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (-1%)
  • 14% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+0%)
  • 47% Critical care ventilators in use (+0%)
  • 86% of ICU Beds in use (245 available)

Case Summary:

  • 188,566 cases (+5,765)
  • 12,166 hospitalized (+186)
  • 1,563,738 tested (+26,379)
  • 2,752,718 test encounters (+57,018)
  • 2,745 deaths among cases (+15)
  • 2,355 deaths due to COVID-19 (+5)
  • 1,873 outbreaks (+20)

