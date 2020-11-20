DENVER (CBS4)– The 20th annual Christkindl Market is open for the season. This time, the market is in Civic Center Park where the vendors can spread out along the promenade for good social distancing practices.
“Obviously COVID is very real, but I think it’s everybody’s own decision and I think you have to go out and you have to be smart. You have to stay distanced from people and you have to wear your mask. You have to wash your hands and you have to stay out of big crowds,” said Karl Burgart of Healthy Harvest, a Christkindl vendor.
The market features all the Old World traditions that visitors have come to love, like mulled spiced wine, German beers, European foods, and high quality vendors. Organizers have replaced the Festival Hall tent with a canopy of lights and entertainment on the Greek Amphitheater stage.
Denver Christkindl Market will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through December 23rd. The market will open on Thanksgiving Day from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Christkindl Market is one of hundreds of activities going on this holiday season, you can go to milehighholidays.com to explore the options.