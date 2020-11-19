DOTI Is Helping With Setting Up Outdoor DiningDOTI is using a $25,000 national grant to help a few restaurants set up outdoor dining space.

WeeCycle Is A Non-Profit Offering Toys For Those In Need This Holiday SeasonA small school bus with toys will visit different communities in the Denver area.

CDC Reviews Thanksgiving Guidelines To Prevent The Spread Of CoronavirusThe CDC recommends spending the holiday with those in your household or asking guests to wear a mask.

COVID In Colorado: All ICU Beds Full In Mesa CountyThere are no beds left in the intensive care units at hospitals in Mesa County, officials warned.

No Parking: Car Found Blocking Pedestrian Bridge On South Platte River Trail In DenverSomeone tried to drive a car on a pedestrian bridge in Denver and it didn't work out very well. Early Thursday morning, a car was found wedged in a turn on the South Platte River Trail, near at Alameda and Santa Fe.

Denver Auditor: Sidewalk Repair Program 50 Years Behind ScheduleThe Denver auditor said the city's sidewalk repair program is decades behind schedule. He said that repairs are happening so slowly, it will take more than 50 years to fix all the sidewalks, and that's just the ones that need repairs now!

