DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Springs is among the finalists to be the permanent location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, officials announced Thursday. Space Command is provisionally headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Colorado Springs for the next six years until the U.S. Air Force establishes a permanent base.
“With our infrastructure, innovation, work force, and commitment to the space mission, there is no better permanent home for U.S. Space Command than Colorado,” U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) stated. “I look forward to the final selection in the near future.”
The other finalists include Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Patrick AFB in Brevard County, Florida; Offutt AFB in Bellevue, Nebraska; Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama; and Joint Base San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas.
In December 2018, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create Space Command separate from U.S. Strategic Command, and officially announced the creation of Space Command in August 2019.
