Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Earlier this year, a few streets in Denver were shut down to encourage people to social distancing when they’re outside. There is now a movement to make the change permanent.
Some of the streets that were changed to “shared streets” are located around some of Denver’s largest parks like Cheesman Park and Sloan’s Lake.
You can participate in a Zoom meeting set up by an advocacy group in favor of the change here (Meeting ID: 970 1400 1245, Passcode: 848026). It starts at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The group also encourages everyone to take the Denver Parks and Recreation survey about shared streets, which closes at the end of the month.