FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The CSU Rams have reached a contract extension with men’s basketball head coach Niko Medved that will keep him in Fort Collins through the 2025-2026 season.
Medved is entering his third season with the Rams.
Appreciate the support from all the great @CSURams fans! You make this place special! Blessed to get to work with an amazing staff and players! #TeamTogether #CSURams https://t.co/fP7ctT0fvD
— Niko Medved (@coachNikoMedved) November 20, 2020
“I want to thank President McConnell, Joe Parker, and everyone in the CSU athletics department,” Medved said via the school’s release. “We are so appreciative of the commitment that Colorado State has made to our program. It’s no secret how much all of us love living in Fort Collins, working at Colorado State and working with such great people and student-athletes every day. We are really excited about this season and feel great about the program we are building at Colorado State.”
During the 2019-2020 season the Rams won 20 games for just the 11th time in program history. CSU’s Nico Carvacho was named to the second-team All-Mountain West team guard Isaiah Stevens was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-Mountain West player.
The Rams will open their season on Wednesday.