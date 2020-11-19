Cooling Off For The WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

12 minutes ago

Aerosol Expect Explains What You Can Do To Limit Exposure At Thanksgiving DinnerIf you have dinner with people not from your household wear a mask except for when eating and try to eat outside, those are just two things you can do to help limit exposure during Thanksgiving.

16 minutes ago

'Two Months Is To Long' That Is What Governors Told President-Elect Biden TodayGovernor Polis along with a group of other governors meet virtually with President-elect Biden and told him the COVID crisis can not wait for his swearing in.

29 minutes ago

Hospitalizations Due To COVID-19 Has Reached 1,500 In ColoradoThe number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has reached the highest number since the pandemic started.

45 minutes ago

Drivers Find Motor Vehicle Offices Closed Due To COVID In Adams CountyAdams County Motor Vehicle offices are closed until further notice because of the surge in coronavirus cases. Now, drivers are urged to use a kiosk or online services instead.

57 minutes ago

New Wildfire In Colorado Springs: Bear Creek Fire Burns Near Homes, Evacuations OrderedA neighborhood in western Colorado Springs was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a new wildfire. The Bear Creek Fire is burning in Bear Creek Park close to houses, but so far there are no reports of any structures being damaged.

58 minutes ago