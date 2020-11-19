DENVER (CBS4) – When Denver moves into the Red level of the state’s COVID-19 dial, a number of museums will again close their doors.
The Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, MCA Denver and Clyfford Still Museum all will close to the pubic at 5 p.m. Friday. That’s the same time indoor dining will no longer allowed in the city and gym capacity will be cut.
In the announcement Thursday, the Clyfford Still Museum said it would be closed for at least one month.
“Our primary concern continues to be the safety and well-being of our staff and visitors,” said a statement by the Museum. “As the stewards of a public art collection, we are proud to protect our community.”
MCA Denver sent an email saying it did not know when it would be able to open again but echoed the statement from the Clyfford Still Musuem, saying “Our building may be closing again, but our purpose remains the same: to be Denver’s creative center of gravity, sparking connections and curiosity through contemporary art and culture.”
All three of the museums offer virtual exhibits and programs.