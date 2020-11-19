Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police arrested a 31-year-old woman after she turned herself in for hitting and killing a woman in a electric mobility scooter. It happened on Tuesday afternoon near 13th Street and 35th Avenue.
Police say several people saw Latoya Rodriguez hit the woman and called 911. Police say Rodriguez fled the scene and dragged the scooter for a few blocks.
Rodriguez got home and then called dispatch about her actions.
The victim, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.
Rodriguez faces charges including hit and run traffic accident involving a death and driving under revocation (alcohol).
It was an accident. No.ne expects anyone to be perfect, but always help those hurthe best you can.
Latoya would likely be in no trouble had she stayed and tried to help.
My even be the wheelchair-users fault.