PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Thanksgiving week is bringing a gift for lovers of the great outdoors in Colorado — a new Incline Challenge. It’s right next to the the water purification facility in northern Douglas County.
The Rueter-Hess Recreation Authority will open the Incline and surrounding trails on Nov. 26. They will be open from sunup to sundown, every day of the week. This is just the first phase of RHRA’S Recreational Master Plan.
“We know that residents have been anxiously waiting for regular recreation activities to open at Rueter-Hess,” said RHRA President Darcy Beard in a news release. “We are happy to have Phase 1 complete and the Incline ready for public use.”
The Incline has 132 steps and the trail loop that leads to and from the parking lot is slightly more than a mile long. Visitors will find a designated parking lot by turning west off Heirloom Parkway when you reach the Rueter-Hess Purification Facility. That’s slightly southeast of Interstate 25 and the RidgeGate Parkway exit.
The RHRA and Douglas County will hold a grand opening the spring, once the county’s new East-West Regional Trail is complete. That trail will connect to the Incline trails.
The authority does caution it’s possible new COVID-19 restrictions could impact the use of the Incline.
Get more information at rhrecreation.org.