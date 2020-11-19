Those Flying In Or Out Of DIA For The Holiday Will See Safety Measures In Place Due To The PandemicThe Sunday before and after Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest travel days for the holiday.

1 hour ago

Much Cooler TomorrowWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

1 hour ago

A New 132 Step Incline Will Open In Douglas County On Thanksgiving DayThe Rosie Rueter Trail and the Incline Challenge will open Thanksgiving day, both are located east of I-25 off Hess Road in Douglas County.

1 hour ago

Hit-And-Run On Halloween: Victim May Be Paralyzed; Aurora Police Searching For DriverAurora police are searching for the driver who crashed a truck into a sedan on Halloween and left the scene of the accident.

2 hours ago

Wildlife Officers Rescued A Mule Deer That Feel Into An Uncovered Window WellThe 200 pound buck feel into a window well at a home in Colorado Springs.

2 hours ago

RMNP Is Re-Opening More Trails That Had Been Closed Due To The East Troublesome FireAll trails and areas east of Bear Lake road inside RMNP are re-opened.

2 hours ago