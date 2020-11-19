(AP/CBS4) – Denver Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson revealed on a Zoom call on Wednesday that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was hospitalized last week from complications of COVID-19.
“Obviously, when your defensive coordinator is down and out of commission it’s tough,” Johnson said. “I know he was in the hospital and stuff so I’m definitely sending my prayers up. We’re definitely missing him, just his morale and the energy that he has being at practice and always preaching on working on takeaways and stuff like that. So, definitely notice a difference not having him out here.”
Patrick Smyth, the Broncos’ chief communications officer, subsequently tweeted, “Ed Donatell is at home recovering after being taken to the hospital last week for COVID-19-related symptoms. Ed is feeling much better, starting to participate in virtual mtgs & doing light physical activity. Ed is grateful for the support & looks forward to rejoining the team!”
Donatell has missed three games. He began quarantining prior to the Broncos 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 1. Since then, the Broncos have lost to the Falcons and the Raiders.
