DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Motor Vehicle offices will close for in-person business on Nov. 23 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. All five Denver Motor Vehicle branches will close to the public and the city’s Taxpayer Service Center will reduce its hours beginning Monday, Nov. 23 until further notice.
Residents with registration/tags that expired prior to November will be served in-person through Nov. 20. Motor vehicle staff will continue to process transactions by phone, mail or online. The DMV said that most transactions can be completed online and residents are strongly encouraged to visit denvergov.org/dmv to complete their transaction.
The DMV also cautions that the normal phone traffic in recent months has tripled so long wait times may occur.
RELATED: COVID In Colorado: 15 Counties Listed As Advancing To ‘Level Red-Severe Risk’
The decision to close were made in response to Denver’s COVID-19 positivity rate and move to a Level Red – Safer at Home Severe Risk – on the state’s COVID-19 protection dial.
Denver police and the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Right of Way Enforcement agents will not be enforcing expired tags in Denver beginning Nov. 23 until further notice. All drivers are provided a 30-day grace period from the date of expiration of the vehicle registration/tags.
Adams County Motor Vehicle offices closed this week until further notice for in-person services due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
The following are examples of transactions that can be completed online at denvergov.org/dmv:
• Placards
• Duplicate Registration
• Duplicate Title
• Renewals
• Change of Address
• Release of Liability
• New Registrations
• Emissions Extensions
• Duplicate Registration • Download Forms
• Tab Replacement
• Plate Replacement
• Estimate Fees
• Transactions Receipts
• Title & Registration History
• Emissions Waivers
• Check Title Status