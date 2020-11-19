CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – A record number of Coloradans were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 55,085 tests were conducted across the state with a 12.33% daily positivity rate.

Daily COVID-19 tests in Colorado (credit: CDPHE)

The 7-day average positivity rate is currently 12.85%. Meanwhile, more than one in three hospitals/facilities in the state anticipate a staff shortage in the next week.

According to CDPHE, 1,500 people are hospitalized in Colorado with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Daily hospital admissions have nearly surpassed the April peak admissions during the first wave of the pandemic.

(credit: CDPHE)

Denver (30,321), Adams (24,504) and Arapahoe (22,200) lead the state in number of confirmed cases since pandemic started. CDPHE updates the COVID-19 data each day at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov/data.

Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Thursday:

Testing:

  • 55,085 tests conducted on Nov. 18 with 12.85% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
  • 12.33% daily positivity rate on Nov. 18

Hospital Data:

  • 1,500 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (+72)
  • 145 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+20)
  • 197 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+6)
  • 34% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+3%)
  • 2% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
  • 14% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1%)
  • 47% Critical care ventilators in use (+0%)
  • 86% of ICU Beds in use (246 available)

Case Summary:

  • 182,801 cases (+6,107)
  • 11,980 hospitalized (+178)
  • 1,537,359 tested (+26,159)
  • 2,695,700 test encounters (+55,085)
  • 2,730 deaths among cases (+79)
  • 2,350 deaths due to COVID-19 (+26)
  • 1,853 outbreaks (+43)

