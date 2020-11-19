DENVER (CBS4) – A record number of Coloradans were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reports 55,085 tests were conducted across the state with a 12.33% daily positivity rate.
The 7-day average positivity rate is currently 12.85%. Meanwhile, more than one in three hospitals/facilities in the state anticipate a staff shortage in the next week.
According to CDPHE, 1,500 people are hospitalized in Colorado with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Daily hospital admissions have nearly surpassed the April peak admissions during the first wave of the pandemic.
Denver (30,321), Adams (24,504) and Arapahoe (22,200) lead the state in number of confirmed cases since pandemic started. CDPHE updates the COVID-19 data each day at 4 p.m. at covid19.colorado.gov/data.
Colorado COVID-19 Data, as of 4 p.m. Thursday:
Testing:
- 55,085 tests conducted on Nov. 18 with 12.85% positivity rate (7-day moving average)
- 12.33% daily positivity rate on Nov. 18
Hospital Data:
- 1,500 Patients currently hospitalized, 95% of facilities reporting (+72)
- 145 Patients under investigation for probable cases, not lab confirmed (+20)
- 197 Patients discharged/transferred in past 24 hours (+6)
- 34% Facilities anticipating staff shortages within next week (+3%)
- 2% Facilities anticipating PPE shortages within next week (+0%)
- 14% Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages within next week (+1%)
- 47% Critical care ventilators in use (+0%)
- 86% of ICU Beds in use (246 available)
Case Summary:
- 182,801 cases (+6,107)
- 11,980 hospitalized (+178)
- 1,537,359 tested (+26,159)
- 2,695,700 test encounters (+55,085)
- 2,730 deaths among cases (+79)
- 2,350 deaths due to COVID-19 (+26)
- 1,853 outbreaks (+43)
