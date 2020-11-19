Larimer County Is Restricting Testing To People With SymptomsDue to increased demand for COVID-19 coronavirus testing throughout the State of Colorado and local municipalities, health officials in at least one northern Colorado county are now having to rethink how they prioritize testing.

7 minutes ago

Drivers Find Motor Vehicle Offices Closed Due To COVID In Adams CountyAdams County Motor Vehicle offices are closed until further notice because of the surge in coronavirus cases. Now, drivers are urged to use a kiosk or online services instead.

10 minutes ago

New Wildfire In Colorado Springs: Bear Creek Fire Burns Near Homes, Evacuations OrderedA neighborhood in western Colorado Springs was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a new wildfire. The Bear Creek Fire is burning in Bear Creek Park close to houses, but so far there are no reports of any structures being damaged.

11 minutes ago

Captured: Adre 'Psycho' Baroz Arrested After Remains Of 3 Victims Found In Southern ColoradoInvestigators confirm they've arrested Adre Jordan Baroz -- known as "Psycho" -- in connection with the death of three people. The remains of three victims were found on two properties in Conejos County.

12 minutes ago

DOTI Is Helping With Setting Up Outdoor DiningDOTI is using a $25,000 national grant to help a few restaurants set up outdoor dining space.

1 hour ago

WeeCycle Is A Non-Profit Offering Toys For Those In Need This Holiday SeasonA small school bus with toys will visit different communities in the Denver area.

1 hour ago