MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — There are no beds left in the intensive care units at hospitals in Mesa County and there is an urgent need for more staffing, county officials warned. Mesa County Public Health said area hospitals are reaching critical thresholds for capacity and staffing due to COVID-19 — and some are now also prohibiting visitors.
“As of November 18 there are no ICU beds available,” officials stated. “All area hospitals will begin activating surge capacity to ensure additional rooms and beds are ready to use.”
Officials referred to it as a “call to arms,” and urged people to step up and take precautions to protect hospital employees.
“If hospital staff are isolated due to illness, they’re not able to care for patients,” said Jeff Kuhr, Executive Director of Mesa County Public Health. “Everyone is at greater risk.”
Bryan Johnson, the president of St. Mary’s Medical Center, said they have surge plans in place “that will allow us to grow capacity and ensure safe, quality care to as many patients as need us.”
Officials say more than 2,000 cases have been reported among Mesa County residents during the past two weeks. Based on current testing data, approximately one in 130 people in Mesa County has COVID-19.
“That means in a week, if you encounter 20 people a day outside of your household, you are likely to be in contact with someone who has COVID-19,” officials said.
For comparison, Gov. Jared Polis said earlier this week that statewide, about one in 110 people are contagious with coronavirus.