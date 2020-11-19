ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Adams County Motor Vehicle offices are closed until further notice because of the surge in coronavirus cases. Now, drivers are urged to use a kiosk or online services instead.

Prentice Lee Herren just got a “new to him” set of wheels so he can get back and forth to work. It’s a 1994 Honda Accord but it still runs.

“I had it inspected and it’s good to go. I just need my license plates because I don’t want any tickets, you know?”

Herren came to the DMV in Commerce City to get that done Thursday only to find that they were closed.

“I guess I’ll just put a sign up in the back of my window as long as the cops don’t mess with me,” he said.

The Adams County Clerk and Recorder Josh Zygielbaum closed all the DMV offices in the county because too many staff members are out due to COVID-19 exposure. He says they are hoping that in a few weeks they can reopen, but in the meantime people like Prentice will need to do their business online or at a kiosk located in a King Soopers. Most requests can be processed but things like appointments and cash transactions will have to wait.

Zygielbaum has provided a letter on the Adams County website that residents can print out and keep in their car stating that offices are closed and transactions may not be able to be completed. Hopefully that will garner leniency from police if they do stop Adams County residents, but it isn’t a guarantee.

Denver Motor Vehicle offices will close to the public on Nov. 23 and will remain closed until further notice for the same reason.

Prentice says he can wait. His temporary tags don’t expire until December. He hopes things get back to normal soon.

“I’ll be glad when they get back open,” he said.

It is unclear when the Adams County Motor Vehicle offices will reopen.

LINKS: Adams County Motor Vehicle Online Services | Adams County Motor Vehicle Kiosks