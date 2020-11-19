Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado saw a rise in unemployment claims in the last week. Over 9,10 Coloradans filed regular initial unemployment claims. That up more than 2,000 from the week before.
The state labor department is encouraging employers who are reducing their workforce to explore assistance programs. The Work-Share Program gives employers an alternative to laying off employees. It allows companies to let employees keep working, but with fewer hours — and the state pays part of their unemployement.
Since mid-March more than 611,000 regular unemployment claims have been filed.
