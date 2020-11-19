DENVER (CBS4)– As school districts across the state move back to remote learning, the message from state and federal leaders to return is getting louder. Most school districts in Colorado are transitioning to remote learning for all grades through winter break after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Michael Maes, president of the Pueblo Education Association says it only adds to the confusion for those making those decisions.

“While we would love to have everyone in person, it’s the nature of this virus that is really impeding the ability to do that,” he said.

Maes is also a member of the Colorado Education Association, that recently developed their own model for school districts to follow when COVID-19 numbers increase.

“We are just trying to make it a little clearer and concrete and easier to understand for everybody so there’s not so much ambiguity,” he said.

Following the CEA dial, schools would stay with remote learning until there is a less than 3% positivity rate in their county.

It’s not exactly in line with the most recent recommendation from the White House, “It’s not inter-school transmission. The truth is for kids K through 12, one of the safest places they can be from our perspective is to remain in school and it’s really important that following the data, making sure we don’t make emotional decisions about what to close and what not to close,”

Maes isn’t saying it’s not safe for students to return, but he says a major factor is missing from the recent push for in person learning, the teachers.

“The kids, even though they are asymptomatic, can be carriers, and they transmit that to the adults and you get into this viscous cycle of in-school, out-of-school… it makes it tough,” he said.

The Colorado Education Association is now recommending that school boards across the state adopt the new dial.