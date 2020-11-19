CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators confirm they’ve arrested Adre Jordan Baroz — known as “Psycho” — in connection with the death of three people. The remains of three victims were found on two properties in Conejos County.

Baroz, 26, was arrested about 3 p.m. Thursday in Gallup, New Mexico at a motel. Baroz is facing charges in Colorado of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

The Colorado Springs Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), assisting the Alamosa Police Department in the search for the fugitive, located Baroz in Gallup on Thursday afternoon. Baroz will be transported to the McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup, New Mexico.

On Wednesday, Alamosa Chief of Police Ken Anderson warned members of the public not to contact Baroz, saying they believed he may be armed.

Investigators said it will take weeks, or even months, to identify the victims because of the condition of the remains. They said they don’t even know if they’re male or female.

“We simply do not know,” investigators said.

Investigators have looked into missing person reports in the San Luis Valley but emphasized that they have no reason to associate any of those reports with this case.

“We are not associating (the victims) with the missing persons cases at this time and for anyone to do so would be irresponsible … pure speculation.”

Investigators also said they would not speculate on whether the suspect is a serial killer.

“It’s too early to categorize… we’re not going to speculate about that.”

Authorities say the properties are near each other and near the town of Las Sauces, which is about 20 miles southeast of Alamosa. The owners of the properties do not live there, authorities say.

The following agencies are involved in the Conejos County investigation:

Conejos County Sheriff’s Office

Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

Alamosa Police Department

Monte Vista Police Department

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared a tip line for the case in Conejos County.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call 719-270-0210.