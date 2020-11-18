DENVER (CBS4) – As Gov. Jared Polis tightens up restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, many parents are left wondering the future holds for their students. Polis addressed the issue in a press conference on Tuesday.

“We’re working closely with our school districts on how we can ensure our children get more in-person education. For counties that fall under severe risk, child care facilities remain open and we encourage preschool through 5th grade students to continue learning in person or to restart,” he said.

Polis is giving elementary school students the go-ahead to return to in-person instruction.

“We feel, based on the data, for many kids and many families that’s the safest place they can be with the safety parameters we have at school.”

However, not everyone is in favor of the return. State leaders and the Colorado Education Association are sending mixed messages. The CEA issued a statement in response to Polis’ announcement, saying in part: We applaud Gov. Polis’ decision to call a special session of the legislature in order to provide COVID-19 relief to the people of Colorado.

We are disappointed, however, that at the same time Gov. Polis describes dangerous levels of exponential growth of the virus, he says that K-5 students should attend class in person. Most counties have no specific community mitigation strategies in place to slow the community spread so that schools can open safely for students and educators. As community spread increases, it becomes increasingly difficult for schools to maintain appropriate staffing levels to remain open.

The CEA went on to call for clearer, consistent guidance from the state in the future.

You can read the full statement at coloradoea.org.