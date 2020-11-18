Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in a road rage case that turned into a deadly shooting. Romeo Desean Thompson is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Police arrested Thompson, 19, just a few hours after the incident at E. Yale Avenue and E. Brown that happened on Monday morning.
One victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The unidentified male later died.
Thank you, Aurora Police.
May Romeo never be free to harm another again.
No doubthathe person Thompson shot deserved such punishment for a driving mistake.
Hope the person selling the gun to Thompson is also found and prosecuted.