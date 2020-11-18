ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Adams County Animal Shelter now has a new location and new name. It is now the Riverdale Animal Shelter (RAS) at the south end of Riverdale Regional Park on 120th Avenue and Park Boulevard in Brighton.
The new shelter comes with an expanded clinic, more parking and room for public vaccination clinics. Those who adopt a pet will also receive behavior support and education programs.
County officials say the new space will allow them to better serve residents and pets.
“It is a truly wonderful and unique building that shows our dedication to the people and animals who call Adams County home,” Raymond Gonzales, Adams County Manager.
“Every feature, from the overall layout to features like our ‘catios’ helps reduce stress for the animals. The private adoption rooms and separate entrances for adoption or lost and found pet support and other services, ensure privacy and respect for whichever emotions residents are feeling when they walk through our doors,” said Stephanie Wilde, Director, Riverdale Animal Shelter.
RAS is providing contactless services by appointment only which include:
- Virtual Adoptions
- Lost and Found Pet Support
- Monthly Low Cost Vaccination & Microchip Clinics
- Pet Surrender
- End-of-Life Services
To schedule an appointment, email adcoshelter@adcogov.org or call 720.523.PETS (7387).
The shelter will be open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.