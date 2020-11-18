Football Team Upset After Opponent's COVID-19 Case Forces Season-Ending ForfeitDozens of football players in northern Colorado say they were robbed of the chance to play for a Colorado high school championship thanks to a positive coronavirus case on an opposing team.

Trail Ridge Road In Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For SeasonTrail Ridge Road spans the Rocky Mountain National Park and connects Estes Park on the east side to the town of Grand Lake on the western slope.

Romeo Desean Thompson Arrested IN Death Of Phillip HuntThe victim's wife says he chased the suspect down several streets at a high rate of speed -- because the man had honked at them.

Local Restaurants Focus On Take-Out, To-Go Thanksgiving Meals After Indoor Dining Shut DownWith COVID-19 cases surging in 15 counties in Colorado, new restrictions leaving dining out off the table.

Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Apologizes For Ridiculing EmailThe COGCC sent out an inappropriate email in which it named companies "Snake Oil" as an example of the very companies it represents.

Ski Vacations Have Changed, Both On The Mountain And Off, Due To CoronavirusMore changes are likely, including reduced capacity and the closing of indoor dining facilities at the ski areas.

