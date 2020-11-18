Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) — Opening day of Vail’s ski season is on Friday and the resort is opening up its reservation system on Wednesday afternoon.
Pass holders can log on at 1 p.m. to get into the virtual waiting room, and reservations for opening day through Thanksgiving weekend will be released at 2 p.m.
Pass holders can also take advantage of exclusive early season access by making week-of reservations. Early season reservations (which run through Dec. 7) are released each Wednesday for the following week.