Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A man is under arrest who is suspected of starting a fire at City Grill in Denver. Michael Lidmila now faces arson charges.
The fire at the restaurant on Colfax Avenue happened on June 5 and caused heavy damage on the patio. Firefighters say there was minor damage inside.
Lidmila, 47, was arrested near the Colorado State Capitol on Tuesday.
“After five months of intense investigative effort have been able to make an arrest in this case,” Fire Chief Desmond Fulton said in a prepared statement.
Security cameras from a nearby business before the fire showed a man walking in the alley behind the restaurant, possibly carrying boxes. He then put something over the fence on the north side of the business.