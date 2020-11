4,171 Lights At Sonny Lawson Park Are Shedding Light On HomelessnessEach light represents someone in the city and county of Denver experiencing homelessness.

18 minutes ago

Restaurants Relying On Takeout & Delivery For SalesDenver Restaurant Week means you can get great deals on multi-course meals that you can eat in the comfort of your own home.

32 minutes ago

Cloud Cover Can't Slow The Warm UpWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

45 minutes ago

Adre 'Psycho' Baroz Wanted After Remains Of 3 Victims Found In Southern ColoradoAlamosa police are searching for 26 year-old Adre Jordan Baroz -- known as "Psycho" -- in connection with the death of three people. The remains of three victims were found on two properties in Conejos County.

52 minutes ago

A Shooting Victim In Aurora Has Been IdentifiedPhilip Hunt died after a shooting Monday morning, a suspect is in custody.

1 hour ago

Thanksgiving Travel At DIA This Weekend Is Expected To Be The Busiest Since MarchThe Sunday before and after Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest day but travel is still down 36% compared to last year.

1 hour ago