DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis named the Chief Financial Officer at Denver Public Schools as the new Executive Director of the Department of Revenue. This comes days after the superintendent of the school district announced her departure.
Mark Ferrandino also served as Deputy Superintendent of Operations at DPS.
“Mark is committed to public service, holds explementary financial management skills and brings a wealth of experience,” said Polis in a statement on Wednesday.
According to a webpage on DPS leadership, Ferrandino has served as CFO since 2014 overseeing safety, school choice, transportation and planning and strategy.
He was appointed to the Colorado House of Representatives after working for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing in 2007. Between 2013 and 2014, he served as Speaker of the House.
“As the son of two public school educators, I have always believed in public service and I look forward to this opportunity to be part of building a strong future for Colorado,” Ferrandino said in a news release given by the governor’s office.
Over the weekend, parents gathered virtually to share frustrations about losing Superintendent Susana Cordova. They and other community leaders believe the school board created a difficult work environment for Cordova, pushing her out in a time when the district needs strong leadership.
