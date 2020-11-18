Police Are Searching For Adre 'Psycho' Baroz After Remains Of 3 Victims Were Found In Southern ColoradoAlamosa police are searching for 26 year-old Adre Jordan Baroz -- known as "Psycho" -- in connection with the death of three people. The remains of three victims were found on two properties in Conejos County.

4 minutes ago

Denver Public Schools Shifts Remaining In-Person ECE-2nd Grades To Remote LearningDenver Public Schools made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon to shift all remaining in-person learning classes, from ECE to 2nd grade, to full remote learning. This transition will begin on Nov. 30 the first day the classes resume after Thanksgiving break.

6 minutes ago

Deadly Road Rage Shooting: Romeo Desean Thompson Arrested In Death Of Phillip HuntPolice in Aurora have arrested a suspect in a road rage case that turned into a deadly shooting. Romeo Desean Thompson is facing charges of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

6 minutes ago

CDOT Is Moving Along With Their Construction Project In HudsonThe work is taking place at I-76 and CO 52 and is expected to be finished by fall 2021.

2 hours ago

The White River National Forest Is Hiring 160 Temporary Summer JobsSome of the temporary positions include wildland fire jobs.

2 hours ago

#SpreadThanksNotCOVID: Union Calls For More Action From Grocery StoresThe UFCW Local 7, a workers' union more than 17,000 grocery workers in Colorado and Wyoming, wants more safety measures in place as the holidays near. The group also wants a $2/hour hazard pay to be reinstated.

2 hours ago