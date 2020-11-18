DENVER (CBS4)– More than 4,000 holiday lights went up at Sonny Lawson Park in Denver on Wednesday. The lights represent one for every person experiencing homelessness in the City and County of Denver.
Nearly 1,000 of the lights are purple, representing people sleeping unsheltered outside at night. The white lights represent those in shelters or transitional housing.
“It’s a reflection of great work within our community of people bringing in people inside, to shelter into transitional housing, 3,175 individuals who are provided safety and accommodation inside. We still need to meet the remaining folks who are represented in purple,” said HOST Director of Homelessness Resolution Chris Connor.
This is the third year the city has installed the display. The lights will stay up until the next count of Denver’s population experiencing homelessness in late January.