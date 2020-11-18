Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — UPS and Walmart are both hiring in Colorado ahead of the holiday season. UPS is hiring more than 1,200 workers in the Denver area and Walmart is hiring to fill 670 positions across the state.
The positions at UPS include package car drivers, driver helpers, package handlers and trailer drivers. The part-time positions also come with benefits.
Walmart has hired 500,000 new associates since March along with 20,000 seasonal associates for the company’s eCommerce fulfillment centers. This holiday season, 157,000 Walmart associates will work in stores across the country to fill pickup and delivery orders.
You can apply online or find a hiring event at UPS.com and careers.walmart.com.