DENVER (CBS4)– Thanksgiving travel is expected to pick up this weekend at Denver International Airport. The airport is preparing for its busiest day since mid-March.
DIA anticipates the Sunday before and after the holiday will be the busiest travel days with 46,000 travelers.
DIA expects that number to be even higher the Sunday after Thanksgiving, at 50,000.
Despite the increase in holiday travelers, DIA expects there will be a 36% drop in passengers compared to last year’s Thanksgiving travel season.