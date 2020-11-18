CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Doug Lamborn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-5) has COVID-19, his office confirmed Wednesday.

Rep. Doug Lamborn at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Rep. Doug Lamborn at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Officials said Lamborn is experiencing mild symptoms.

“He has been in contact with the U.S. House Attending Physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs,” his office said in a statement.

“The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.”

Just hours earlier, officials announced U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-7) tested positive for coronavirus. The Democrat said he is currently in Washington D.C. and plan to isolate in his apartment while continuing to work and voting remotely.

Colorado’s most prominent Republican member of Congress, Lauren Boebert, is also in Washington, D.C., and is going through orientation alongside the newly elected House members. The gun-toting mom and restaurant owner won the election in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

RELATED: Colorado Congresswoman-Elect Lauren Boebert Attends ‘Million MAGA March & Rally’

Anica Padilla

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    November 18, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    May this anti-American swine expire from COVID-19 soon!

    Reply

Leave a Reply