COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-5) has COVID-19, his office confirmed Wednesday.
Officials said Lamborn is experiencing mild symptoms.
“He has been in contact with the U.S. House Attending Physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs,” his office said in a statement.
“The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.”
Just hours earlier, officials announced U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (CO-7) tested positive for coronavirus. The Democrat said he is currently in Washington D.C. and plan to isolate in his apartment while continuing to work and voting remotely.
Colorado’s most prominent Republican member of Congress, Lauren Boebert, is also in Washington, D.C., and is going through orientation alongside the newly elected House members. The gun-toting mom and restaurant owner won the election in the state’s 3rd Congressional District.
