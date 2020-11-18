LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– FEMA is warning Coloradans to be aware of flooding and mudslides after the Cameron Peak Fire and other wildfires across the state. The largest wildfire in Colorado history has burned 208,913 acres and is 92% contained.
Wildfires leave the ground charred and unable to absorb water. This creates the potential for flash flooding even in areas that rarely see flooding or mudslides.
FEMA urges those who live in burn areas to double check their flood insurance coverage and risk factors.
Hot spots continue to burn in the Cameron Peak Fire burn area. Crews took a tour of the burn area by helicopter to get a better view of where the fire is still most dangerous.
“There’s the one that’s visible on top of the ridge, barely visible on top of the ridge. We call it a ‘1,000-hour fuel’ that’s down there and still smoldering,” said one crew member.
Firefighters say the good news is that the small burn area on the top of that ridge hasn’t really expanded despite high winds.