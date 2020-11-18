Buffs' Sam Noyer, Nate Landman Honored As Pac-12 Offensive, Defensive Player Of WeekThe Buffaloes have both the conference's offensive and defensive player of the week for just the eighth time in school history.

Denver Broncos Are 3-6 For Fourth Consecutive Year, Drew Lock HurtingRecovering from another slow start to post their first winning season since 2016 looks like a daunting task for the Broncos.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed Stepping Into Spotlight For DolphinsThe undrafted rookie appears to have taken over the starting back role in Miami with Myles Gaskin on IR.

Will Football Be Allowed To Finish Season? Thompson School District Wrestles With The DecisionThe Thompson School District made a tough decision: to move to remote only learning following Thanksgiving. That means not only are in-person classes canceled, but also likely extracurricular activities.

Mistakes, Frustrations Overtake Broncos Against Division Rival, RaidersThe game changed late in the first half after Lock appeared to run in for a TD in the closing seconds that would have given the Broncos a 13-10 lead.