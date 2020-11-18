Mead Football Team Upset After Opponent's COVID-19 Case Forces Season-Ending ForfeitDozens of football players in northern Colorado say they were robbed of the chance to play for a Colorado high school championship thanks to a positive coronavirus case on an opposing team.

Brenden Rice, Son Of Jerry Rice, Carving His Own Path With Colorado BuffaloesLike any other college freshman, Brenden Rice is determined to carve his own path and make a name for himself. What makes his quest so different is he’s the son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Buffs' Sam Noyer, Nate Landman Honored As Pac-12 Offensive, Defensive Player Of WeekThe Buffaloes have both the conference's offensive and defensive player of the week for just the eighth time in school history.

Denver Broncos Are 3-6 For Fourth Consecutive Year, Drew Lock HurtingRecovering from another slow start to post their first winning season since 2016 looks like a daunting task for the Broncos.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 11: Salvon Ahmed Stepping Into Spotlight For DolphinsThe undrafted rookie appears to have taken over the starting back role in Miami with Myles Gaskin on IR.