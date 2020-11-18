Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting, identified as Abdikarim Mumin. Officers rushed to reports of a shooting near Havana and Mexico on Tuesday night.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The victim in the shooting has not been identified. Investigators have not released details on what transpired before the shooting.
Mumin was arrested five years ago after Boulder police said he waved a gun around at a party because the DJ wouldn’t play his song.
