DENVER (CBS4) — A new holiday light display went up in Denver on Tuesday. The new display, called Winter Wanderland, spans 16 blocks in Cherry Creek North.
It includes 25 light prisms that are each over 6 feet tall.
“Each prism responds to the changing light conditions of the day or night as the dichroic film reflects the colors of the rainbow fluctuating as the viewer moves around the base,” officials said. The rotation of the prisms triggers bell music.
Winter Wanderland also features more than 600,000 lights on hundreds of trees. Many of the lights are set to music and programmed to move and dance to the rhythm.
Prismatica has made appearances around the world.
See video of the set-up from other cities:
Further details about the Winter Wanderland experience can be found at CherryCreekNorth.com/Holidays.