DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are searching for a man who is accused if sexually assaulting a child. They are asking for the public’s help in both identifying him and locating him.
The crime happened earlier this year, and police only know that the man goes by the name “Tono.” They released an image of him and hope someone who knows him will contact them.
No further details about the crime were disclosed.
Anyone with information that might help police find the suspect is asked to call 720-913-7867.
