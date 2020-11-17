(CBS4)- The Buffaloes improved to 2-0 on the season on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 35-32 win over the Stanford Cardinals. In the process, a pair of the team’s leaders were honored as Pac-12 Conference players of the week. Quarterback Sam Noyer took Offensive Player of the Week while linebacker Nate Landman earned the defensive player of the week award. This marks the eighth time in program history that they have had both offensive and defensive players of the week at the same time.

For Noyer, he completed 15-of-24 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 36 yards and two touchdowns on the ground accounting for four of the team’s five touchdowns against the Cardinal.

Landman, a 6’3″ 235 pound senior linebacker, recorded 14 tackles, 11 solo and one for loss. He also recovered a fumble on Stanford’s final desperation attempt to score on the last play of the game.

Noyer ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (256) and passing touchdowns (3) and is tied with teammate Jarek Broussard for second most rushing touchdowns in the conference (3) through two games. Landman is second in the conference in tackles (20).

Noyer and Landman will look to help the Buffaloes continue their winning ways when they return to the field on Saturday, November 28 against USC. This week’s matchup against Arizona State was canceled due to numerous positive COVID tests in the Sun Devils program.