DENVER (CBS4) – Several CBS4 viewers along the Front Range documented a beautiful sunrise Tuesday morning. Marydee Robertson in Arvada said at first she thought there was a fire before she realized it was a magnificent sunrise.
The development of a large mountain wave cloud along the foothills and adjacent plains overnight helped create the fiery scene as the rising sun lit the bottom of the clouds. Mountain wave clouds are created by the interaction of wind patterns with the terrain. The large cloud had mostly dissipated by mid-morning.