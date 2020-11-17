CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Mountain Wave Cloud, Sunrise

DENVER (CBS4) – Several CBS4 viewers along the Front Range documented a beautiful sunrise Tuesday morning. Marydee Robertson in Arvada said at first she thought there was a fire before she realized it was a magnificent sunrise.

Arvada sunrise. (Marydee Robertson)

The development of a large mountain wave cloud along the foothills and adjacent plains overnight helped create the fiery scene as the rising sun lit the bottom of the clouds. Mountain wave clouds are created by the interaction of wind patterns with the terrain. The large cloud had mostly dissipated by mid-morning.

Tuesday’s sunrise in Watkins. (credit: Riley Behling)

Aurora sunrise Tuesday. (credit: Nicholas Kalinichenko)

Boulder sunrise. (credit: Melinda Leach)

Longmont sunrise. (credit: Joe Alsko)

Longmont sunrise. (credit: Deb Haas)

Fort Lupton sunrise. (credit: Dale Hostetter)

Chris Spears

