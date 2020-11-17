DENVER (CBS4) – After reaching 68 degrees on Monday, Denver should reach at least 70 degrees on Tuesday and could soar into the mid 70s on Wednesday. Warm days in November have become more common in recent years as fall is warming faster than other season in Colorado.

So far this month Denver has set seven temperature records related to warm weather including a tie for the warmest Election Day on record in Denver on Nov. 3. The second week in November brought colder weather but the average temperature for the month so far is 47.7 degrees which is 6 degrees above normal.

High temperatures should come close to 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon in the Denver metro area which is nearly 20 degrees above normal. Many areas on the Eastern Plains will also be in the 70s while mountain towns will be in the 50s.

And Wednesday should be even warmer with some areas east of Limon and Fort Morgan reaching the lower 80s!

Although all seasons of the year have been warming over the past 50 years, the fall season has warming the most in Colorado. The period from September to November now averages about 3 degrees warmer statewide than it did in 1970.

Rising fall temperatures can contribute to a longer allergy season, a shift in the growing season, and as we saw in the high country this year, a prolonged the wildfire season.

Climate scientists at the independent organization Climate Central found the fastest warming season in 38 of the 49 states they analyzed was winter. Colorado is one of only three states experiencing the most accelerated warming in the fall. Most of the western region is warming the fastest in the spring while Oregon and Washington are warming most quickly in summer and increasing the risks associated with wildfire season there.

The much warmer than normal weather will continue in Colorado through Thursday this week before colder weather arrives for the weekend.