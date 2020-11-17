DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Leonid meteor shower is in progress and the peak was early Tuesday morning. But if you missed it, don’t worry. You can still catch some over the next few nights and Colorado’s weather will cooperate with clear to mostly clear skies expected statewide.
While this year’s peak is not as active as past ones you may still see up to a dozen meteors per hour. The moon will set before the meteor shower reaches a maximum during the middle of the night so the sky will be nice and dark to aid in viewing after midnight.
For an extra treat in the sky this week, the moon will be near Saturn and Jupiter by Thursday evening. Look for this about one hour after sunset in the southwest.
However, clouds will be on the increase by then as the next storm will be moving into Colorado’s high country.