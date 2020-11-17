DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday afternoon that several counties in the State of Colorado are soon going to be moving to a new, more restrictive phase on the coronavirus dial which means indoor dining will no longer be allowed at restaurants. The phase will be “Red – Severe Risk,” which is a new level on the dial.

“This is the riskiest time for the virus everywhere in Colorado that we have had from the very start,” Polis said.

Between 10 to 15 counties will be moving to the new phase in the next few days, according to Polis. The complete list hasn’t been finalized as state health officials work with local officials to make the decisions.

“We must act now to save lives. We must act now to avoid a shutdown or lockdown,” Polis said.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state continues to rise. And approximately 1,300 Coloradans are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus.

The updated dial will be effective on Friday, Nov. 20. Check it out. #Covid19Colorado pic.twitter.com/sw7XmKEsEc — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 17, 2020

The new phase also means that capacity at gyms will be lowered to 10%.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock took part in a news conference with Polis on Tuesday to discuss the response to the pandemic and made a few comments.

“We expect to be there,” Hancock said, referring to the new Red phase.