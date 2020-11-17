DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced on Tuesday afternoon that numerous counties in the State of Colorado are soon going to be moving to a new, more restrictive phase on the coronavirus dial which means indoor dining will no longer be allowed at restaurants. The phase will be “Red – Severe Risk,” which is a new level on the dial, and the activation will happen on Friday at the earliest.

Jefferson County and Arapahoe County officials have confirmed they will go to the Red level. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said “expects” Denver to move to Red, but didn’t say when.

“We expect to be there,” Hancock said, referring to the new Red phase.

CBS4 has contacted multiple other counties to confirm whether they will also move to Red, but have not received their responses.

“This is the riskiest time for the virus everywhere in Colorado that we have had from the very start,” Polis said.

Between 10 to 15 counties will be moving to the new phase, according to Polis. The complete list hasn’t been finalized as state health officials work with local officials to make the decisions.

“We must act now to save lives. We must act now to avoid a shutdown or lockdown,” Polis said.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state continues to rise. And approximately 1,300 Coloradans are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus.

The updated dial will be effective on Friday, Nov. 20. Check it out. #Covid19Colorado pic.twitter.com/sw7XmKEsEc — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 17, 2020

The new phase also means that capacity at gyms will be lowered to 10%.

“I’m calling on Denver, and the metro region to step up like we’ve done before, to push back mightily on this virus and get back under control. The blunt force response of another stay at home order can be avoided if we take the simple, but necessary actions to limit the chance for exposure to the virus. So we simply must do it. Stay at home as much as possible. Put those social gatherings on hold for the time being, including extra care for Thanksgiving,” said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “Please work from home. If you have the ability, and to our business owners, please let your employees work from home.”

Denver went into Level Orange: High Risk late last month, which put all restaurants and retail at 25% capacity, down from 50% capacity, places of worship at 25% capacity or 50 people, indoor events at 50% capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer, and personal services from 50% to 25% capacity.

LINKS: Colorado COVID-19 Dashboard | Colorado COVID-19 Dial | Denver COVID-19 Restrictions