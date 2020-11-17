A New 132 Step Incline Will Open In Douglas County On November 26thThe Rosie Rueter Trail and the Incline Challenge will open Thanksgiving day, both are located east of I-25 off Hess Road in Douglas County.

Arvada Police Search For Cadillac Escalade Driver After Dog StruckPolice in Arvada are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a dog, stopped briefly and then drove away. The driver struck a dog near Robinson Way and Olde Wadsworth on Monday afternoon.

Greeley Stampede Announces 2021 LineupThe Greeley Stampede has announced the lineup for the 2021 event. The 2020 Stampede was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID In Colorado: TSA Agent At DIA Dies After Contracting CoronavirusA security officer at Denver International Airport has died after contracting COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said Eduard Faktorovich, who worked at the security checkpoint, passed away on Monday.

Deadly Galena Apartments Fire Declared Arson, Homicide Investigation As Search For Suspect ContinuesThe investigation into the deadly apartment fire at the Galena Apartments has been officially declared an arson and a homicide. The search continues for the suspect responsible for intentionally setting the fire.

COVID In Aurora: Free Testing Site Reports Short Wait TimesThe city of Aurora reminds its residents about a free drive-through COVID-19 testing site. They say the average wait time on Monday was 10 minutes.

