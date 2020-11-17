DENVER (CBS4)– After three years of discussion and public debate, Denver City Council adopted the East Area Plan late Monday night. Part of the plan is designed to help local businesses thrive and expand affordable housing.
The East Denver Plan encompasses the Hale, Montclair, South Park Hill, and East Colfax neighborhoods. It’s a 20-year plan designed to preserve neighborhood architecture, trees and open space.
Another goal in the plan is to add more parks and improve the infrastructure to make it safe from flooding.
“That doesn’t just mean that you approve a plan because it’s newer, you have to look into the plan to see what does it actually do for the community? And I believe the plan we have in place speaks to what the community has asked for,” said City Councilman Chris Herndon.