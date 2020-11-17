LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — Thieves targeted a memorial that has special significance to Coloradans. They dug up and stole the donation box for the Columbine Memorial.
It’s a tall black box, placed on a square of cement at the Columbine Memorial in Clement Park. Thieves somehow tore it out — and didn’t leave much behind.
It happened sometime over the weekend.
“The Columbine Memorial is designed to be a place of peace, comfort and reflection remembering all those who were touched by the events of April 20, 1999 at Columbine High School, those who were injured and those whose lives were taken that day,” the memorial website states.
The donations are used to manage maintenance and improvements to the Columbine Memorial, which can cost up to $15,000 a year.
Donations to the Columbine Memorial Foundation can be made online here: www.columbinememorial.org
Donations for the Columbine Memorial can also be mailed to:
Columbine Memorial Foundation, Inc.
P.O. Box 621636
Littleton, CO 80162-1636
“$15,000 a year”? Absurd!