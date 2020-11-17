JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Coronavirus testing at Jeffco Stadium ended at 9 a.m. Tuesday after reaching its capacity just one hour after opening. Long lines for COVID-19 testing are not uncommon at several community sites across the Denver metro area.
Stride Community Health, which administers the tests at Jeffco Stadium, is only giving 120 tests per day.
Testing at the Douglas County Fairgrounds also reached capacity just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. There are reports of testing by appointment in Larimer County where the first available appointment is Friday.
Due to traffic and safety concerns, Paco Sanchez Park COVID-19 Testing Site is closing for the day today, November 17. Visit https://t.co/F2XNyaZV7o for alternate locations and schedule. @CityofDenver @MayorHancock @DenverOEM @DenPublicHealth
— Denver Public Health & Environment (@DDPHE) November 17, 2020
The testing site at Paco Sanchez Park closed early on Tuesday because of safety and traffic issues.
Colorado is currently reporting coronavirus testing between 30,000 and 50,000 people per day.