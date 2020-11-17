Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A security officer at Denver International Airport has died after contracting COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said Eduard Faktorovich, who worked at the security checkpoint, passed away on Monday.
“His colleagues remember him as a kind and respectful person, who always had a smile on his face,” TSA officials stated. “…the entire team at DEN is saddened by the loss of one their own.”
Faktorovich’s last date on duty at the checkpoint was Nov. 2.
“His death is a reminder to all of us at TSA of the ongoing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic,” officials stated. “We remain committed to continuing to take every precaution to help protect our workforce as well as airline travelers.”