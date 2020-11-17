JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Congressman Ed Perlmutter has tested positive for coronavirus. The Democrat represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District.
He was recently re-elected to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives where he has held office since 2007.
“I learned today that I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, I am asymptomatic and I’m feeling good. I am currently in Washington D.C. and plan to isolate in my apartment while continuing to work and voting remotely,” said Perlmutter.
“I’ve been taking precautions like so many Coloradans over the past eight months. This serves as an important reminder that this virus is highly contagious and should be taken seriously. As we enter the holiday season, I encourage everyone to continue to heed the warnings of no personal gatherings, social distancing, and wearing a mask.”
Too bad covid isn’t really fatal.